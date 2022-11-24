Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 860 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,555,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares during the period. Accomplice Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,313,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,835,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Cowen reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

DraftKings Trading Up 4.4 %

About DraftKings

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

