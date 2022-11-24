Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

NYSE:ED opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

