Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Construction Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Construction Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ROAD opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,684.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,684.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 38.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 36.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

