Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 61,647 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 111,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,542. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at E.W. Scripps

Several brokerages have commented on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,652.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.