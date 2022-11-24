Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $670,000 Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Pitney Bowes makes up about 0.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 991,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,943. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $642.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.12%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.