Contrasting CinCor Pharma (CINC) & Its Rivals

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) is one of 969 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CinCor Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CinCor Pharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CinCor Pharma N/A -$50.37 million -1.48 CinCor Pharma Competitors $1.81 billion $242.89 million -5.73

CinCor Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CinCor Pharma. CinCor Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of CinCor Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CinCor Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CinCor Pharma N/A -33.03% -27.21% CinCor Pharma Competitors -3,174.17% -175.10% -34.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CinCor Pharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CinCor Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 CinCor Pharma Competitors 3467 13773 39970 668 2.65

CinCor Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 99.77%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 94.64%. Given CinCor Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CinCor Pharma is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

CinCor Pharma beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

