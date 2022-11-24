Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Gary Charles Robb Sells 4,814 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 322,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,037,000 after acquiring an additional 719,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,833,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,289,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,911,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,644,000 after buying an additional 173,478 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,670,000 after buying an additional 796,580 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

