Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 667 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,078,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.23.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

