Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

