Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 125,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

