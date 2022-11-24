Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 958,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

