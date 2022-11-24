Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $628,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

