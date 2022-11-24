Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after acquiring an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.33.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $850.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $762.55 and a 200-day moving average of $699.05. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $855.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares in the company, valued at $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

