Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Sun Communities by 9.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Sun Communities by 24.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $145.05 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 171.71%.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

