Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

