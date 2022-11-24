Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of IPG opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

