Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 957 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OMC opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.