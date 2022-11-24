Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $81,124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

