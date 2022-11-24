Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $7.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.47. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at C$64.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$55.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.47 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

