Cormark Comments on National Bank of Canada’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.83.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$99.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.27. The stock has a market cap of C$33.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,523,419.92. In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

