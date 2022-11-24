Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Trading 0.1% Higher

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 5,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 59,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 184,790.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at $760,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.