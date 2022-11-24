Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Shares Down 2.3%

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:VESTF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.14 and last traded at 2.14. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 5,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is 2.03.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 189 properties located in industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico. It serves e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistic, medical device, plastic, and other industries.

