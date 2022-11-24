Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $10.02 or 0.00060667 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $105.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00076218 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009744 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022892 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005332 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000124 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.