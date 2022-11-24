Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $534.49. 1,288,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,013. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

