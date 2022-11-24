Credit Suisse Group Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $57.34 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 975.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.