Credit Suisse Group Boosts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $54.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Newmont by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

