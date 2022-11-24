cVault.finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,239.80 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $5,835.71 or 0.35212233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $58.36 million and approximately $25,239.80 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.82 or 0.08566787 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00483090 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.42 or 0.29639569 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

