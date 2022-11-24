CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 58.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 20.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $100.06. 3,359,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

