CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.39

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.39 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.16). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 109,218 shares trading hands.

CyanConnode Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £30.73 million and a PE ratio of -14.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CyanConnode

In other news, insider Heather Peacock acquired 72,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680.80 ($10,264.63). In related news, insider Heather Peacock purchased 72,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680.80 ($10,264.63). Also, insider John Cronin purchased 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £4,999.96 ($5,912.21).

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

