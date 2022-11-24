Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,394,000 after purchasing an additional 360,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

BAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.61. 18,934,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,583,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.