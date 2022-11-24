Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,624,686. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.69. 552,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,333. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

