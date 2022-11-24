Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,906. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

