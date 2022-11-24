Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in KLA were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen raised their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

Shares of KLAC traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,573. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

