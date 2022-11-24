Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Unilever were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.53. 2,183,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

