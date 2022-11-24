Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,130 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.
NYSE MRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $107.30. The company has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
