Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 155 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 580,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $71,789,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.02. 4,617,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

