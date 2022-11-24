Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 185 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $283.40. 2,875,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,667. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

