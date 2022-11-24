Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $63.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,872 shares of company stock worth $5,975,182. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.