Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.72 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.72 billion and approximately $362.82 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,717,799,838 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars.

