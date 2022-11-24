Dan Spaulding Sells 5,519 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,519 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $195,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,401. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $222,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

