DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $3.25

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. DataHighway has a market cap of $103.83 million and approximately $171,359.34 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DataHighway has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00019629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.06 or 0.08570406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00483012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.00 or 0.29633253 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,916,587 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.97138916 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $99,348.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.