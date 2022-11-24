David J. Lee Sells 177,400 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $216,428.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,140 shares in the company, valued at $684,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AppHarvest Stock Down 5.9 %

AppHarvest stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppHarvest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,791,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 995,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,894,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,609,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 552,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 76,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,205,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 365,187 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppHarvest Company Profile

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.