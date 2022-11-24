Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Trimmed by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.58.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $437.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

