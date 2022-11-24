Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $20.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $437.52. 5,080,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,611. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.29. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.58.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

