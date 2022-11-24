DEI (DEI) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001679 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $11,246.90 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00468522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001274 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

