Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($28.50) to GBX 2,310 ($27.31) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,238.75 ($26.47).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,467 ($29.17) on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,923.40 ($22.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($35.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £124.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,270.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,326.25.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

