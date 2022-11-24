dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $197.15 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $197.15 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00005849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00468522 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00025461 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000330 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00821857 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.