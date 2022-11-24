Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The company has a market cap of C$24.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.