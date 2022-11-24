Diana Shipping Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

DSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Diana Shipping by 67.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 154,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 62,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $734,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

