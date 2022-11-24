DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.50-12.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.16.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 111.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 103,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,674 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

